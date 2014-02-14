Feb 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* More than 40 First Nations or aboriginal groups in Canada have applied to participate in National Energy Board hearings into Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' proposed twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline. The applications, say First Nation representatives, is a signal of how Canada has changed since the pipeline was first built across British Columbia 61 years ago. ()

* Under one of the roughest winters in the Upper Midwest region, the Great Lakes had become almost completely covered with ice. The last time they came this close was in 1994, when 94 percent of the lakes' surface was frozen. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Bombardier Inc raised its C Series cost estimate by more than $1 billion and forecast weaker profit margins this year, prompting concerns about the company's finances as it struggles with development delays and uncertain demand for aircraft. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Quebec's national assembly is set to begin final adoption next week of a law that will legalize euthanasia in the province, making it the first jurisdiction in North America to allow physicians to deliberately end patients' lives. Meanwhile, the province's College of Physicians is already envisaging a day when some of the bill's restrictions on euthanasia will need to be loosened. ()

* Fertility specialists are calling for minimum qualifications for doctors offering assisted baby-making procedures like in-vitro fertilization, saying some people are being treated by doctors who don't have the proper training to perform the procedures. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian low-cost carrier, WestJet Airlines Ltd plans to unveil the details of a new in-flight entertainment system on Friday that aims to wirelessly stream stored content and live TV as well as provide WiFi connectivity to its guests. ()

* The Quebec government is taking control of oil exploration on remote Anticosti, striking joint venture deals with all oil and gas companies holding permits on the island in exchange for funding their drilling programs. ()