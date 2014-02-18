Feb 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Toronto depleted its entire winter maintenance reserve fund dealing with the massive ice storm that plunged large parts of the city into darkness just days before Christmas. ()

* British Columbia's Finance Minister Mike de Jong will reveal in his budget how his government intends to extract enough revenue from a liquefied natural gas industry to retire the provincial debt - currently C$56 billion ($51 billion) and growing. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Two Canadian cities are vying to become North America's primary center for trading the Chinese yuan, an effort that has received federal backing amid a broader desire by Ottawa to strengthen ties with Beijing. ()

* Irving Oil has become the first Canadian refiner to phase out the older crude-oil rail cars that have been involved in several fiery derailments, including last summer's deadly accident in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper left for Mexico on Monday with a plan that could pave the way for getting rid of his host's biggest complaint about Canada - the onerous visa on Mexican travelers. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada has spurned a request by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to extend the deadline to apply as a participant in public hearings over Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline, ratcheting up cross-border tensions over energy infrastructure. ()

* A refreshed vision for Tim Hortons begins to take shape this week as the company releases details on its financial results, and how it plans to remain innovative in the highly-competitive Canadian coffee market. ()