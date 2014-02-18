Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
Feb 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto depleted its entire winter maintenance reserve fund dealing with the massive ice storm that plunged large parts of the city into darkness just days before Christmas. ()
* British Columbia's Finance Minister Mike de Jong will reveal in his budget how his government intends to extract enough revenue from a liquefied natural gas industry to retire the provincial debt - currently C$56 billion ($51 billion) and growing. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Two Canadian cities are vying to become North America's primary center for trading the Chinese yuan, an effort that has received federal backing amid a broader desire by Ottawa to strengthen ties with Beijing. ()
* Irving Oil has become the first Canadian refiner to phase out the older crude-oil rail cars that have been involved in several fiery derailments, including last summer's deadly accident in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper left for Mexico on Monday with a plan that could pave the way for getting rid of his host's biggest complaint about Canada - the onerous visa on Mexican travelers. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada has spurned a request by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to extend the deadline to apply as a participant in public hearings over Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline, ratcheting up cross-border tensions over energy infrastructure. ()
* A refreshed vision for Tim Hortons begins to take shape this week as the company releases details on its financial results, and how it plans to remain innovative in the highly-competitive Canadian coffee market. ()
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.