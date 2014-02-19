Feb 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Hunter
Harrison, called for an immediate ban of the type of older rail
cars that exploded in the Lac-Megantic disaster and suggested
that trains will become more attractive targets for terrorists
if rail companies are forced to tell the public what dangerous
goods they are carrying. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd says it's "outraged" by a
T-Mobile U.S. Inc offer aimed at luring some of its
customers to the rival Apple Inc iPhone. BlackBerry's
new chief executive officer, John Chen, was referring to
T-Mobile's attempt to get some of its users to switch
smartphones, a move that backfired and sent the wireless carrier
scrambling to make good. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The fizz has gone out of the soft-drink business, forcing
producers to search for alternative sources of revenue - but
even some of those are showing limited growth potential. From
Coca-Cola Co to PepsiCo Inc to private-label Cott
Corp, soda makers are struggling with declining North
American demand for their core carbonated drinks and counting
more on other products to diversify and draw back customers.()
* The British Columbia government unveiled its tax regime
for liquefied natural gas exports, providing an industry
framework the province hopes will lead to an avalanche of new
revenue. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Unrepentant and unafraid of new controversy, Toronto Mayor
Rob Ford used a series of YouTube videos Tuesday to declare
"war" on nearly half of Toronto's city council and said he could
see "no reason" for the city to fly the Pride flag during the
Sochi Olympics. ()
* Yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc has
apologized and revised its policy after some customers were
banned from its online store after reselling products over the
Internet. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The explosion of transportation of oil by rail has gone a
long way to alleviate pipeline bottlenecks, but Canadian Pacific
Railway boss Hunter Harrison is not convinced it has been a boon
for his own industry. ()
* As the newspaper industry considers the merits of cutting
certain unprofitable print publication dates, the owner of
Quebec's La Presse has struck a revised printing deal that gives
it the option to publish less often. ()