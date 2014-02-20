Feb 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper was again rebuffed in his bid to press U.S. President Barack Obama to approve the controversial Keystone XL pipeline when he raised the issue during a North American leaders' summit in Toluca, Mexico. The proposed TransCanada Corp pipeline, which would carry Alberta crude to the Gulf Coast, has become a source of tension for the two leaders. ()

* A Nebraska court decision Wednesday has thrown another hurdle in the path of TransCanada as it pushes for U.S. approval of the Keystone XL pipeline. ()

* Lululemon Athletica Inc says its nearly year-long struggle with bad publicity linked to slowing growth and a messy product recall did not reflect any corporate intent to defraud shareholders, and that an expanded lawsuit suggesting otherwise should be thrown out of court. ()

* An Alberta human rights adjudicator, facing criticism for ruling in favor of a Czech immigrant who claimed discrimination after failing his Canadian engineering qualification exams, is now under scrutiny for his social media comments on East African politics. ()

* The Progressive Conservatives want to force Ontario's public sector unions to compete for contracts to provide government services in order to save taxpayers money. ()

* More choice for consumers in three of Canada's largest provinces could finally be on the way as Quebecor Inc appears poised to mount a big expansion of its wireless business after winning the rights to cellular airwaves outside its home province. ()

* Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose as much as 6 percent in extended trading on news that Facebook Inc had acquired one of BBM's biggest rivals for such a princely sum. ()