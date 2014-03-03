March 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford made a brief cameo on comedian
Jimmy Kimmel's post-Oscars special, even tweeting from the set:
"Getting ready to walk on set @JimmyKimmelLive
#robfordattheoscars #Toronto #LA," with a photo of the tuxedoed
mayor standing backstage. ()
* After spending months getting over the shock of the New
Democratic Party's stunning loss in the past British Columbia
election, veteran MLA Mike Farnworth had to survey colleagues
about what direction his future should take. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has been leaking
bitumen to the surface at one of its oil sands sites since last
May. In November, the company's president called the problem
"totally solvable." Canadian Natural this week has another
chance to explain to investors and analysts how much progress it
has made with the troublesome leaks. ()
* The vast majority of jobs created last year were part-time
positions in what a new report calls a "lackluster" year for
Canada's labor market. Almost 95 percent of net new positions
were part-time, according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's
analysis of the 2013 labor market, a year that saw the weakest
job growth since 2009. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A judge has ordered a doctor in Hanover, Ontario, to pay
C$15 million ($13.5 million) in damages - among the largest
malpractice awards ever in Canada - saying that Dr. Richard
Edington misdiagnosed the woman's tell-tale symptoms, delayed
treatment she desperately needed and took steps that actually
hastened that brain attack. ()
* Embattled Senator Mike Duffy vowed that if he ever faced
trial over his questionable expense claims, he would bring down
high-ranking members of the Conservative party, according to a
new book. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The takeover battle between Goldcorp Inc and Osisko
Mining Corp is heating up, but not for reasons that
have anything to with the terms of the actual bid. The two sides
are set to face off in the Quebec Superior Court this week over
Osisko's claim that Goldcorp misused confidential information
when it launched the C$2.6 billion ($2.35 billion) hostile offer
in January. ()