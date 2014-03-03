March 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford made a brief cameo on comedian Jimmy Kimmel's post-Oscars special, even tweeting from the set: "Getting ready to walk on set @JimmyKimmelLive #robfordattheoscars #Toronto #LA," with a photo of the tuxedoed mayor standing backstage. ()

* After spending months getting over the shock of the New Democratic Party's stunning loss in the past British Columbia election, veteran MLA Mike Farnworth had to survey colleagues about what direction his future should take. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has been leaking bitumen to the surface at one of its oil sands sites since last May. In November, the company's president called the problem "totally solvable." Canadian Natural this week has another chance to explain to investors and analysts how much progress it has made with the troublesome leaks. ()

* The vast majority of jobs created last year were part-time positions in what a new report calls a "lackluster" year for Canada's labor market. Almost 95 percent of net new positions were part-time, according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's analysis of the 2013 labor market, a year that saw the weakest job growth since 2009. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A judge has ordered a doctor in Hanover, Ontario, to pay C$15 million ($13.5 million) in damages - among the largest malpractice awards ever in Canada - saying that Dr. Richard Edington misdiagnosed the woman's tell-tale symptoms, delayed treatment she desperately needed and took steps that actually hastened that brain attack. ()

* Embattled Senator Mike Duffy vowed that if he ever faced trial over his questionable expense claims, he would bring down high-ranking members of the Conservative party, according to a new book. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The takeover battle between Goldcorp Inc and Osisko Mining Corp is heating up, but not for reasons that have anything to with the terms of the actual bid. The two sides are set to face off in the Quebec Superior Court this week over Osisko's claim that Goldcorp misused confidential information when it launched the C$2.6 billion ($2.35 billion) hostile offer in January. ()