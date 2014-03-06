March 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Alberta's opposition parties criticized Premier Alison Redford over travel expenses, including her international trips, for the second day in a row of a new legislature session. ()

* If the early signals are correct, the Fraser River could have the biggest salmon run in British Columbia history this summer, with up to 72 million sockeye returning. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Chrysler Group LLC walked away from talks with the federal and Ontario governments after they asked how much of its proposed C$3.6 billion ($3.25 billion) investment would be spent in Ontario - a request that was likely to draw out negotiations and delay the company's effort to bring a new minivan to market. ()

* Cisco Systems Inc said on Wednesday that it has chosen Toronto as one of its four new global innovation hubs, a C$100 million ($90.40 million) investment. The move, which follows a December announcement by the Ontario government that it will give financial support to help the company expand, adds to a sense of momentum around the province's tech sector. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Joaquin Roberto Meza Delgado, a former senior diplomat for El Salvador who fought for years to stay in Canada after being accused of embezzling diplomatic funds meant for his country's consulate in Vancouver, has been returned to his homeland where he was promptly arrested at the airport. ()

* An analyst at Canada's anti-terrorism financing agency was stripped of her security clearance and position after she acknowledged meeting Russian diplomats at social events in Ottawa, according to court documents released Wednesday. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The pundits have been calling for a housing correction in Canada for two years now, but somehow prices and sales, especially in the country's big cities, keep defying gravity. A poll out Wednesday found that 34 percent of Canadians surveyed are willing to enter a bidding war and fight it out to secure a property, 21 percent more than a year ago. ()

* Canada's insistence that tomato juice be extracted from "sound, ripe, whole" tomatoes instead of paste - a higher standard than in the U.S. - has partially saved an H.J. Heinz Co plant marked for closing by Warren Buffett's private-equity partner. ()