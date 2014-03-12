March 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Olivia Chow, former councillor and wife of the late New
Democrat leader Jack Layton, will jump into the Toronto mayoral
race on Thursday. She will be the first serious left-wing
candidate to challenge scandal-plagued Mayor Rob Ford. ()
* With two confirmed cases of measles in British Columbia's
Fraser Valley and about 100 other suspected cases, provincial
health officials are gearing up for another outbreak of the
easily transmitted, highly contagious virus. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Ontario is calling for the creation of a new group to
monitor how the South Korea trade deal affects the province's
auto sector, amid concern that the pact will cause production
cuts and job losses at Canadian factories. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The head of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee accused
the CIA on Tuesday of criminal activity in improperly searching
a computer network set up for lawmakers investigating
allegations that the agency used torture in terror
investigations during the Bush administration. ()
* Ukraine's fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych called his
country's new government a "band of ultra-nationalists" as he
accused the "neo-fascists" of fomenting a civil war, and
criticized the West for supporting it. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Apple Inc has brought its iPhone trade-in program
to retail stores in Canada, allowing users to sell older
handsets back to the tech giant in exchange for credit toward a
new model. ()
* Canada's main exchange TMX Group said on Tuesday
that it wanted to focus on building and expanding business
opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region for the Toronto Stock
Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and Montreal Exchange. The
company plans to expand its international footprint with an
office in Singapore later this year. ()