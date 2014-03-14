March 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Sobeys Inc is focused on shaving costs to win a
tough food fight, with plans to consolidate manufacturing and
distribution operations, cut jobs in two regional offices and
force suppliers to retroactively reduce their prices. ()
* Transport Canada is investigating a fatal car accident in
Canada that it says appears to be linked to the same failure of
General Motors Co ignition switches that led to 12 deaths
in the United States. ()
Reports in the business section:
* PetroChina Co Ltd is close to securing
government approval for a northern Alberta oil sands project,
though a dispute with a native community that dragged the
process out for months shows how the industry faces increasingly
tough hurdles for new developments. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Passengers aboard a U.S. Airways flight were forced to
evacuate the plane via its emergency slide after its nose gear
collapsed on a runway at Philadelphia International Airport
Thursday evening. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* E-book retailer Kobo Inc and Indigo Books & Music Inc are
challenging the Canadian Competition Bureau's deal with major
e-book publishers that removed restrictions on retailer
discounting, arguing Kobo would "suffer significant
unrecoverable losses" and could allow Amazon to gain a "monopoly
or near-monopoly on the supply of e-books in Canada." ()
* Thirty-three years after it was discovered, and nine years
after construction began, Cameco Corp has finally
brought the much-anticipated Cigar Lake uranium mine into
production. ()