March 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Russia's quick recognition of Crimea as an independent
state is risking a second round of more damaging sanctions by
the United States and the European Union that could unleash a
new Cold War. ()
* Canada is joining the European Union and the United States
in slapping additional sanctions on those it blames for
threatening Ukraine's sovereignty, retaliating against what
Prime Minister Stephen Harper has branded the "Putin regime." ()
Reports in the business section:
* Whitecap Resources Inc said on Monday that it was
buying Western Canadian oil and gas properties from Imperial Oil
Ltd for C$855 million ($773.65 million). The deal
pushes the energy industry's tally for merger and acquisition
activity for the quarter to C$7 billion. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Zach Paikin, a rising star in the Liberal party, has
decided not to run in the next election because leader Justin
Trudeau has broken a "key promise" to hold open nominations in
federal ridings across the country. ()
* Donna Kennedy-Glans became the second MLA to announce she
would sit as an independent, further imperilling Alberta premier
Alison Redford's already-shaky long-term leadership prospects.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada and the European Union have reached an agreement in
principle on a free-trade deal that will give Canadian
businesses preferential access to an EU market of 500 million
consumers and lead to what the federal government says are cost
savings for consumers. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd has laid off 120 employees in its
product development and wireless technology divisions as part of
an ongoing cost-cutting plan, the company said. ()