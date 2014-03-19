March 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is resigning from the federal cabinet and will be returning to the private sector. Flaherty said in a statement released by his office on Tuesday that he made the decision with his family earlier this year. (link.reuters.com/def77v)

* Three years after it ended combat operations in the Afghanistan war, Canada is finally marking the end of its soldiering in the conflict-ridden central Asian country, as the last batch of Canadian soldiers returned home from Kabul. (link.reuters.com/fef77v)

Reports in the business section:

* A prominent oil-by-rail proponent is urging Ottawa to back away from legislation that will give grain priority over crude oil on the nation's rails, saying such a move would hurt the energy sector just as it eases the costly problem of pipeline constraints. (link.reuters.com/hef77v)

NATIONAL POST

FINANCIAL POST

* U.S. retailers will not ease pressure on Canadian rivals in 2014, according to a new report predicting a meagre 1.5% to 2% retail sales rise in Canada amid relentless competition. (link.reuters.com/pef77v)

* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has warned Canada and the world that they should get used to slower growth. (link.reuters.com/sef77v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen)