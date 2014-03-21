March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada is looking seriously at levying punitive sanctions against firms in Russian business sectors over Moscow's seizure of Crimea, an increase in pressure under consideration as Prime Minister Stephen Harper heads to Ukraine to show solidarity with the beleaguered country. (link.reuters.com/vyt77v)

* On Friday, the Canadian Supreme Court will rule on whether Prime Minister Stephen Harper's latest appointee to that court, Justice Marc Nadon of Quebec, has the legal qualifications for the job. (link.reuters.com/nav77v)

Reports in the business section:

* U.S. retailer Nordstrom Inc will delay bringing its low-cost Rack stores to Canada, as it looks to contain expenses and avoid a repeat of Target Corp's fumbled debut. (link.reuters.com/tyt77v)

NATIONAL POST

* Canada's Conservative government wants to hear from the public about how to rewrite the prostitution laws that were struck down by the Supreme Court late last year. A month-long, online consultation period on the Justice Canada website began Monday and runs to March 17. (link.reuters.com/qav77v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Valero Energy Corp, owner of Canada's second-largest oil refinery, is working to source the Lévis, Quebec facility's entire crude oil supply from North America by the end of 2014. The shift would mark a break from the refinery's near-complete dependence on so-called Atlantic basin crude from Algeria and other overseas nations for the past several decades. (link.reuters.com/bev77v)

* Merchant Law Group LLP, a Canadian class-action law firm, is going after General Motors Co for the automaker's handling of defective ignition switches in 1.6 million small cars worldwide, including about 235,000 cars sold in this country. (link.reuters.com/hev77v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen)