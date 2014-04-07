April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* After a bitter election campaign that was turned on its head by the question of sovereignty, Quebeckers will be voting Monday for the second time in 18 months to decide which party should lead the province. (link.reuters.com/vam38v)

* Ontario Conservative leader Tim Hudak says he will not back down after being slapped with a libel notice from Premier Kathleen Wynne over accusations she was behind an alleged plan to destroy documents in the gas plants scandal. (link.reuters.com/xam38v)

Reports in the business section:

* Multinational companies are bracing for sweeping changes to the way countries tax them and gather data as Canada and other developed countries join in a global corporate tax crackdown. (link.reuters.com/dum38v)

NATIONAL POST

* As Quebec's election campaign entered its final weekend, Premier Pauline Marois of the Parti Quebecois said she regrets that she allowed herself to get bogged down in the sovereignty issue. (link.reuters.com/dem38v)

* In a prelude to next year's federal election, New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair has issued a scathing indictment of Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau - warning Canadians that Trudeau will never understand the middle class and will abandon his promised "progressive values" the moment he comes to power. (link.reuters.com/hem38v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Theatre company Livent Inc's former auditor, Deloitte & Touche LLP, has been ordered to pay damages of $85.6 million to the company's creditors after an Ontario judge ruled the accounting firm failed to detect fraud at the company, even though there were plenty of warning signs. (link.reuters.com/gum38v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)