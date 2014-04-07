April 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* After a bitter election campaign that was turned on its
head by the question of sovereignty, Quebeckers will be voting
Monday for the second time in 18 months to decide which party
should lead the province. (link.reuters.com/vam38v)
* Ontario Conservative leader Tim Hudak says he will not
back down after being slapped with a libel notice from Premier
Kathleen Wynne over accusations she was behind an alleged plan
to destroy documents in the gas plants scandal. (link.reuters.com/xam38v)
Reports in the business section:
* Multinational companies are bracing for sweeping changes
to the way countries tax them and gather data as Canada and
other developed countries join in a global corporate tax
crackdown. (link.reuters.com/dum38v)
NATIONAL POST
* As Quebec's election campaign entered its final weekend,
Premier Pauline Marois of the Parti Quebecois said she regrets
that she allowed herself to get bogged down in the sovereignty
issue. (link.reuters.com/dem38v)
* In a prelude to next year's federal election, New
Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair has issued a scathing
indictment of Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau -
warning Canadians that Trudeau will never understand the middle
class and will abandon his promised "progressive values" the
moment he comes to power. (link.reuters.com/hem38v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Theatre company Livent Inc's former auditor,
Deloitte & Touche LLP, has been ordered to pay damages
of $85.6 million to the company's creditors after an Ontario
judge ruled the accounting firm failed to detect fraud at the
company, even though there were plenty of warning signs. (link.reuters.com/gum38v)
