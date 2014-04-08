April 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Parti Quebecois's hopes of rekindling debate on
Quebeck's sovereignty by using wedge politics was strongly
rejected by Quebeckers Monday night, with voters giving the
Quebec Liberal Party a majority government. The Liberals
garnered 41.5 percent of the popular vote and won 70 of 125
ridings.
* Pauline Marois's tenure as the first female Premier of
Quebec was short-lived. After only 18 months in office, her
minority government was ousted in no uncertain terms. She even
lost her own riding of Charlevoix-Cote-de-Beaupre - and
announced she is quitting politics after a seven-year stint as
party leader.
Reports in the business section:
* An Ontario court decision ordering Deloitte & Touche
to pay $85-million for negligence in its audit of
defunct theatre company Livent Inc could open the
door to many new lawsuits against audit firms, especially when
the cases are carefully structured to fit similar legal
circumstances, legal experts said Monday.
NATIONAL POST
* The raised fist of Parti Quebecois' billionaire star
candidate Pierre Karl Peladeau, awkwardly signifying
revolutionary resistance and solidarity with the oppressed, was
supposed to be the moment that clinched victory for its leader
Pauline Marois. Instead, it marked the moment power began to
slip from her grasp, as her party lost in Quebec's provincial
elections.
* The board that polices Canadian MPs' spending is expected
to tell the New Democratic Party that, effective immediately, it
can no longer use House of Commons funds to pay staff in
"satellite" branches of Thomas Mulcair's Office of the Leader of
the Opposition.
FINANCIAL POST
* In his first major speech since being named Canada's
Finance Minister last month, Joe Oliver vowed Monday that once
the budget has been eliminated next year, the government's first
order of business will be to lower taxes for "hard-working
Canadian families."
* Sales in Canada's corporate sector are set to grow during
the next 12 months - helped by a strengthening U.S. economy and
a weaker Canadian dollar - and the outlook for investment growth
remains positive, as are hiring plans by businesses, according
to the Bank of Canada's survey of the sector, released Monday.
(link.reuters.com/qys38v)
