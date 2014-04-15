April 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* IT expert Peter Faist, swept up in a criminal probe into the alleged destruction of government records, agreed to testify at a committee of the Ontario legislature via videoconference. (r.reuters.com/qyk58v)

* Conservative senators are recommending the Canadian government abandon plans to exempt certain fundraising calls from election spending limits, one of nine changes to the controversial Fair Elections Act recommended unanimously by a Senate committee. (r.reuters.com/cum58v)

* The hundreds of Canadians whose social insurance numbers were stolen from the Canada Revenue Agency in a Heartbleed breach likely won't find out they were hit for several days. The CRA announced Monday, following a temporary shutdown of its public online services caused by the Heartbleed Internet bug, that about 900 social insurance numbers were stolen from its computers. (r.reuters.com/mum58v)

* Canadian defence and diplomatic officials have been quietly working on plans for possible Canadian military missions - as well as shoring up non-religious groups on the ground - in Syria as its three-year civil war continues. Internal documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen show National Defence has drawn up at least five scenarios in which it could become involved in Syria's ongoing civil war. (r.reuters.com/zum58v)

* One month after she resigned as Alberta Premier amid a series of spending scandals, Alison Redford is back in the spotlight for revelations that she took her daughter on 50 government flights, including a long weekend to Jasper taken at the height of cleanup efforts for the 2013 floods. (link.reuters.com/cym58v)

* Western cable giant Shaw Communications Inc said Monday it plans to trim 3 percent of its workforce as it consolidates several of its operations into more streamlined divisions. (r.reuters.com/fym58v)

* Canada's financial regulator has unveiled a set of proposed guidelines for mortgage insurance providers aimed at tightening standards around underwriting governance and risk management. (r.reuters.com/mym58v)