THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Herb Gray, a former deputy prime minister and one of
Canada's longest-serving parliamentarians, died on Monday at the
age of 82. (r.reuters.com/gat68v)
* Air Canada has suspended two employees seen in a
video dropping passengers' carry-on baggage into a bin several
metres below at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. (r.reuters.com/jat68v)
Reports in the business section:
* Activist investor Bill Ackman is teaming up with
Canada-based drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc to make a multi-billion dollar bid for California
eye and skin care company Allergan Inc. (r.reuters.com/mat68v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian Prime Minister's Office coughed up C$4.1
million ($3.7 million) in severance and separation pay over the
first seven years of Stephen Harper's tenure for 196 departing
PMO employees, according to government documents. (r.reuters.com/gut68v)
* With Victoria set to ban virtually all forms of public
smoking, city councillors in the British Columbia capital are
mulling the creation of small patches of neutral ground in which
the region's 30,000 or so smokers could "kill themselves in
peace" without breaking the law. (r.reuters.com/kut68v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Retreat and cut your losses, or carry on fighting. Those
are the choices facing TransCanada Corp after the
United States government's non-decision to put the Keystone XL
pipeline on hold, yet again, possibly until next year, perhaps
indefinitely. (r.reuters.com/dut68v)
* Rogers Communications Inc's new Chief Executive
Guy Laurence still won't go into detail on his strategy to
reboot growth at the company, but he is now hinting that it will
hinge on getting all of the company's telecom and media assets
to work better together. (r.reuters.com/put68v)
