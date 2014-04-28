April 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Restaurants in Canada are bracing for significant new
limits on their ability to hire temporary foreign workers, but
are hoping to avoid a permanent ban. Employment Minister Jason
Kenney promised Sunday that the federal government would unveil
more changes to the controversial program within weeks. (r.reuters.com/xuc88v)
* About half of Ontario's school principals have asked
parents to keep their child at home because they could not
accommodate their special education needs, says a new report
that sheds light on how budget constraints have affected
students with learning disabilities. (r.reuters.com/fyc88v)
Reports in the business section:
* Bombardier Inc seems to have settled into a
smoother flight path these days. There have been no additional
disclosures of major setbacks on the high-stakes C Series
new-jet program. The Learjet 85 finally had its first flight
recently after a number of development stalls and glitches. (r.reuters.com/myc88v)
NATIONAL POST
* Canadians at risk of joining foreign terrorist groups in
Syria and elsewhere are now being tracked under a program led by
the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a senior counter-terrorism
officer has revealed in an interview. (r.reuters.com/xyc88v)
* The Canadian government is poised to introduce legislation
in the coming weeks that will overhaul the country's
prostitution laws - possibly targeting the pimps and johns as
criminals while leaving the prostitutes themselves free from
criminal prosecution. (r.reuters.com/bad88v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Winter storms flattened much of the economic data in North
America and may have clouded the early outlook for growth this
year. But a clearer picture could be developing - one that
reveals a stronger underlying performance in Canada and the
United States. (r.reuters.com/fad88v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)