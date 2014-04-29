April 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Harper government has hired two agencies with
relatively little experience in elections monitoring to organize
hundreds of Canadian observers for next month's Ukrainian
presidential vote. The government has hired the Forum of
Federations and CUSO International to replace its longtime
Ukraine election partner, the non-governmental organization
Canadem. (link.reuters.com/jan88v)
* Ottawa is relenting to external pressure and now promising
to speed up the release of a "public report" on the fighter jets
pegged to replace Canada's fleet of CF-18s. The document, which
has been put together for widespread release, lists the risks
and benefits of the four fighter jets that were involved in an
"options analysis" overseen by the Canadian Forces. (link.reuters.com/guq42v)
Reports in the business section:
* A spat between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont
Mining Corp erupted into a public war of words, with the
companies accusing each other of ruining their $13-billion
(U.S.) merger. Barrick said its American rival reneged on their
deal and tried to change key provisions, including the location
of the head office in Toronto. Newmont disagreed with Barrick's
version and faulted the Canadian company's incoming chairman
John Thornton for not being constructive. (link.reuters.com/xym88v)
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's coming
leadership shuffle spotlights the need for boards of directors
to devote more resources to the crucial task of succession
planning, governance experts say. (link.reuters.com/zym88v)
NATIONAL POST
* After some tough years of spending restraints, Canada's
economy is soon expected to return to normal levels of growth
and possibly get back to budget surpluses ahead of schedule. (link.reuters.com/gan88v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Quebecor Inc announced the second surprise
change of its leader in little more than a year Monday, leaving
the distinct impression of an organization in flux. The
Montreal-based telecom and media company cited health reasons
for Robert Dépatie's resignation as president and chief
executive less than a year after he took over from Pierre Karl
Péladeau. (link.reuters.com/guq42v)
* Premier Kathleen Wynne is promising to create a
$2.5-billion fund aimed at keeping businesses in Ontario.
Details are scant, but officials say companies would be able to
apply for government grants. (link.reuters.com/guq42v)
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)