CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
May 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario's Liberal government is ramping up the province's deficit with a big-spending budget designed to either forestall an election or pay off at the polls in the event of a snap vote. (r.reuters.com/hak98v)
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, on a leave to seek professional treatment for his addiction issues, is facing a growing chorus of calls to resign from business leaders, political rivals and his council colleagues. (r.reuters.com/jak98v)
Reports in the business section:
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is selling its Alberta electricity transmission company AltaLink for C$3.2 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, as it moves away from infrastructure investments and puts its resources into engineering and construction. (r.reuters.com/wak98v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Liberal minority government of Ontario has delivered a budget packed with new spending and tax hikes for high-income earners while allowing this year's deficit to balloon to C$12 billion, C$2 billion higher than predicted. (r.reuters.com/cek98v)
* Liberal Party of Canada Leader Justin Trudeau's credibility has again come under fire from a member of his own party, with new allegations that he is stacking the deck to help star candidates win local nomination battles. (r.reuters.com/fek98v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian auto sales rose to record levels in April with Ford Motor Co narrowly outselling its rival Chrysler Canada Inc last month. Overall auto sales increased 4 percent year over year in Canada last month to 178,703 units, up 2 percent from the previous record set for April in 2008, according to figures collected by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. (r.reuters.com/gek98v)
* Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is selling its entire stake in Alberta electricity transmission company Altalink for about C$3.2 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc in a deal priced far beyond what the market had been expecting. (r.reuters.com/hek98v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.