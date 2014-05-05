May 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Prime Minister's Office is rejecting a call from
Canada's legal community to clarify its statement about the
Supreme Court. The unprecedented dispute comes as the country's
top court prepares to hear challenges to laws that were passed
by the Conservative government. (r.reuters.com/gur98v)
* National Defence has done an about-face and revoked an
offer that would have allowed a soldier with post-traumatic
stress disorder the right to an extended release from the
military. Kristian Wolowidnyk's story made headlines across the
country in November when he tried to take his own life after the
army put him on the fast track for dismissal. (r.reuters.com/kur98v)
Reports in the business section:
* The British Columbia government and Malaysia's state-owned
Petronas Gas have reached a deal designed to provide
lift-off to a liquefied natural gas project. Both sides agreed
on Monday to assign officials to prepare terms of reference by
June 30 and then have a project development agreement in place
by Nov. 30. (r.reuters.com/rur98v)
NATIONAL POST
* A new federal bill that will allow Internet and cellphone
providers to hand over personal data without a warrant has
privacy advocates concerned about how many officials will have
access to that information. The officers obtaining that data can
be anything from tax agents to sheriffs, reeves, justices of the
peace, Canadian Security Intelligence Service agents, and even
mayors. (r.reuters.com/per98v)
* International Relief Fund for the Afflicted and Needy, an
Ontario-based Muslim relief group branded a terrorist
organization by the federal government, has decided to appeal
the decision. A non-profit group that works mostly in Muslim
regions, IRFAN-Canada had been under scrutiny by Canada Revenue
Agency auditors for a decade. (r.reuters.com/ter98v)
FINANCIAL POST
* While a surprisingly big surge in the U.S. employment in
April reflects growing confidence in the country's recovery, the
outlook for Canada's job market - and the economy as a whole -
is still far from certain. Statistics Canada on Friday will
likely report between 16,000 to 20,000 positions were created in
April - with the jobless rate staying at 6.9 percent. (r.reuters.com/fur98v)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)