May 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The abrupt resignation of Target Corp Chief
Executive Gregg Steinhafel raises questions about the fate of
the U.S. discounter's troubled Canadian operations. Industry
observers suggest that the Minneapolis-based company, which
suffered a massive data breach five months ago, needs to look at
major changes to its Canadian stores and possibly close some of
them. (r.reuters.com/dux98v)
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Justice Minister Peter
MacKay breached confidentiality rules and tried to intimidate
judges when they publicly criticized Supreme Court Chief Justice
Beverley McLachlin, opposition parties say. MacKay defied calls
from the legal community to withdraw the allegation against the
Chief Justice made by the Prime Minister's Office last
Thursday.(r.reuters.com/jyx98v)
Reports in the business section:
* Construction of the world's first kilometer-high tower is
now under way in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, engineers
constructing the Kingdom Tower are facing some unique
challenges. Wind can sway the structures, sun can cause them to
curl and columns in high concrete buildings can shorten or
shrink. While there have been technological improvements that
enable stronger, taller towers, Richard Witt, chair of the
Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's Canadian chapter
suggests that the only real magic ingredient is money. (r.reuters.com/jux98v)
NATIONAL POST
* Scientist Wang Hongwei, who obtained a degree in
pharmaceutical technology from the Montreal University and held
dual Chinese-Canadian citizenship, has been declared wanted by
the Federal Bureau of Investigation for conspiring to steal
trade secrets, part of an alleged plot to export to China
genetically modified corn seed stolen from farmers' fields in
the U.S. Midwest. (r.reuters.com/qux98v)
* Conservative senator Don Meredith of Toronto has repaid
the cost of a contentious trip to Washington, D.C., even as
fresh, unrelated questions emerge about his resume. It is
unclear how much he repaid from the trip to the National Prayer
Breakfast, a gathering of 3,000 international politicians and
diplomats, which included a hotel bill of almost $1,300. (r.reuters.com/nyx98v)
FINANCIAL POST
* In the latest twist on the mortgage wars being waged by
Canadian banks to win customers, Royal Bank of Canada is
taking a page from auto dealers by offering "employee pricing"
to home buyers. The same interest rate offered to RBC employees
is being given to customers seeking new mortgages across Canada.
(r.reuters.com/myx98v)
* A recently released report on the Canadian government's
protectionist policies highlights the rising differences in
wholesale prices between the United States and Canada. Canadians
pay more than Americans for goods, especially food, because of
Ottawa's policies, the C.D. Howe report suggests. (r.reuters.com/wux98v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)