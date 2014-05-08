May 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The chairman of Canada's largest school board directed
tens of thousands of dollars intended for a Toronto elementary
school to his own charity, according to confidential reviews of
spending during his tenure as principal. (r.reuters.com/hen29v)
* The Prime Minister's Office advised Justice Marc Nadon
that he could resign from the Federal Court of Appeal and become
a member of the Quebec bar to ensure his eligibility for the
Supreme Court, according to a media report. The report cited
unnamed sources who said Justice Nadon was warned by the PMO
about a possible problem with appointing him to fill a vacant
Quebec seat at the Supreme Court. (r.reuters.com/men29v)
Reports in the business section:
* The bankruptcy of fashion retailer Boutique Jacob Inc may
put landlords in the difficult position of being unable to fill
the insolvent chain's 92 empty stores. U.S. retailers are more
reluctant to set up shop in Canada than they were in the past
five years as they start to enjoy a resurgence in business on
their home turf. (r.reuters.com/ten29v)
NATIONAL POST
* A Somali described as a "person-of-interest" to the
Federal Bureau of Investigation is being held in Manitoba after
he and another man walked across the border from Minnesota and
were captured by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers. The
Canada Border Services Agency is conducting its own
investigation into whether he should be deported under a section
of the immigration law that applies to those engaged in
terrorism, espionage and subversion. (r.reuters.com/bun29v)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian government has decided to intervene in a
court case to argue that new rules for the country's wireless
providers should be retroactive. Industry Minister James Moore
has requested that the attorney general act as an intervener in
the case at the Federal Court of Appeal. Canada's biggest
wireless operators have sought legal recourse against a new
wireless code introduced in June 2013 by the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. (r.reuters.com/gun29v)
* Google Canada's managing director, Chris
O'Neill, is returning to the search giant's Mountain View
headquarters to take over business operations for the company's
Google Glass project. Prior to joining Google Canada in 2010,
O'Neill led Google's retail industry vertical in the United
States. (r.reuters.com/mun29v)
