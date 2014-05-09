May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government is vowing to fill a Quebec vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada within weeks. However, confusion remains over how the process will unfold after Prime Minister Stephen Harper's first choice for the bench was rejected. (r.reuters.com/nut29v)

* Some trustees at the Toronto District School Board are calling for greater transparency in the wake of revelations that their chairman, Chris Bolton, was investigated for routing donations to his own charity. TDSB staff investigated donations intended for a Toronto elementary school that Bolton directed to his own charity before he was elected a trustee in 2003. (r.reuters.com/put29v)

Reports in the business section:

* Magna International Inc is putting the brakes on building new plants in Canada as it takes advantage of better opportunities abroad where vehicle production is growing. "I doubt we'll add any more plants in Canada," Magna Chief Executive Don Walker said at the company's annual meeting in Toronto. (r.reuters.com/qut29v)

NATIONAL POST

* U.S. investigators have uncovered a multi-million-dollar synthetic drug ring allegedly operated by a single Canadian family. For five years, father-son team Daniel and Kevin Louie, along with family matriarch Francine, funneled "tens of millions of dollars" in chemical supplies to the U.S. synthetic drug industry, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. (r.reuters.com/jyt29v)

* A 36-year-old Suncor employee was killed by a black bear at one of Canada's major oilsands sites. Lorna Weafer, an instrument technician, was doing electrical work at a job site near Fort McMurray, Alberta, when the bear attacked her. Suncor said the employees were working in a busy industrial area and were not carrying bear spray. (r.reuters.com/vut29v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is slowly ramping up steps to engage the board of Botox-maker Allergan Inc in takeover talks, insisting it is "highly confident" that its efforts will result in a merger between the two companies. (r.reuters.com/cyt29v)

* A Unilever PLC plant in Bramalea, Ontario, which makes dry mixes for soups, sauces and other foods, will close and its production capability will be shipped to the United States, the company announced on Thursday. Most production is expected to finish by the end of next year, with the final plant closure expected in March 2016. (r.reuters.com/dyt29v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)