THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's House of Commons passed the divisive Fair Elections Act by a vote of 146 to 123, despite ongoing calls for changes. The new law will boost ID requirements on voting day and place limits on what Elections Canada can do publicly. (r.reuters.com/myq39v)

* A conflict-of-interest probe involving Rob Ford should continue even if the mayor is not at City Hall, say two veteran members of city council. Integrity commissioner Janet Leiper suspended her investigation of the mayor this month after Ford took a leave to seek help for alcohol abuse. (r.reuters.com/nyq39v)

* BlackBerry Ltd launched a low-cost touchscreen device in Jakarta, the Z3, as the embattled smartphone-maker looks to revive sales in emerging markets like Indonesia. The handset is the first in a line of devices being made with FIH Mobile Ltd, a unit of the giant Taiwanese Foxconn Technology Group. (r.reuters.com/qyq39v)

NATIONAL POST

* In what appears to be the deepest discount in Canadian history on a floating rate loan, Investors Group is rocking the mortgage world with a deal that takes the effective mortgage rate down to 1.99 percent. The company is now offering 101 basis points or 1.01 percentage points off its prime rate of 3 percent for a variable rate mortgage. (r.reuters.com/syq39v)

* In the latest weirdly expensive anomaly to hit the Vancouver housing market, a $3-million house in Vancouver that sold in just 24 hours will be torn down by its new owners. The four-bedroom house at 3981 West 35th Avenue will demolished because its new owners consider it too small. (r.reuters.com/tyq39v)

FINANCIAL POST

* A ruling by Europe's top court ordering Google Inc to remove some personal data on request is a landmark decision which solidifies an individual's right to be forgotten online. The Court of Justice of the European Union's surprise decision does not set a formal legal precedent for Canada, but it will be "persuasive", said Geoff White, counsel for the Public Interest Advocacy Centre. (r.reuters.com/vyq39v)

* The British-Columbia government is optimistic that at least one liquefied natural gas project will secure a final investment decision by the end of the year. However, a Petronas Bhd executive says his company is seeking regulatory certainty from the province before it proceeds with its multi-billion dollar project. (r.reuters.com/xyq39v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)