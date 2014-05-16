May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government is putting employers on notice that could force them to pay more for temporary foreign workers, a move that would likely make the program too costly for low-wage sectors like restaurants that have been accused of abusing it. (r.reuters.com/nyg49v)

* Canada broke with the United States and did not impose sanctions on two key allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin because the pair had Canadian business interests. The revelation puts into question the Canadian government's tough line on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine. (r.reuters.com/pyg49v)

Reports in the business section:

* Two major investors - Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and U.S. activist fund manager Dan Loeb - have trimmed their holdings in BlackBerry Ltd. Regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Watsa has sold 5.2 million shares, while Loeb's Third Point LLC shed the 10 million shares it purchased last year. (r.reuters.com/tyg49v)

NATIONAL POST

* An 11-year-old girl's potentially fatal decision to treat her cancer with indigenous medicine instead of chemotherapy may be entirely legal, say analysts, despite the recent intervention of Ontario child services. (r.reuters.com/fah49v)

FINANCIAL POST

* A new report from the Conference Board puts Canada's three oil rich provinces on top of the world in terms of economic performance. The think-tank's annual economic report card comparing 16 of the world's richest countries puts Canada in fifth place overall, one spot better than last year and behind Australia, Ireland, the United States and Norway. (r.reuters.com/gah49v)

* Less than two years after Robert Friedland took Ivanhoe Mines Ltd public, he is already looking at ways to break it up. The Vancouver-based company revealed on Thursday it is studying a number of "potentially significant corporate and project-level options." Those include splitting the company's projects into separate publicly-traded entities, asset sales, joint ventures, and alternative stock exchange listings. (r.reuters.com/qah49v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)