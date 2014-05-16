May 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative government is putting employers on notice
that could force them to pay more for temporary foreign workers,
a move that would likely make the program too costly for
low-wage sectors like restaurants that have been accused of
abusing it. (r.reuters.com/nyg49v)
* Canada broke with the United States and did not impose
sanctions on two key allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin
because the pair had Canadian business interests. The revelation
puts into question the Canadian government's tough line on
Russia over the crisis in Ukraine. (r.reuters.com/pyg49v)
Reports in the business section:
* Two major investors - Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial
Holdings Ltd and U.S. activist fund manager Dan Loeb -
have trimmed their holdings in BlackBerry Ltd.
Regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission showed that Watsa has sold 5.2 million shares, while
Loeb's Third Point LLC shed the 10 million shares it purchased
last year. (r.reuters.com/tyg49v)
NATIONAL POST
* An 11-year-old girl's potentially fatal decision to treat
her cancer with indigenous medicine instead of chemotherapy may
be entirely legal, say analysts, despite the recent intervention
of Ontario child services. (r.reuters.com/fah49v)
FINANCIAL POST
* A new report from the Conference Board puts Canada's
three oil rich provinces on top of the world in terms of
economic performance. The think-tank's annual economic report
card comparing 16 of the world's richest countries puts Canada
in fifth place overall, one spot better than last year and
behind Australia, Ireland, the United States and Norway. (r.reuters.com/gah49v)
* Less than two years after Robert Friedland took Ivanhoe
Mines Ltd public, he is already looking at ways to
break it up. The Vancouver-based company revealed on Thursday it
is studying a number of "potentially significant corporate and
project-level options." Those include splitting the company's
projects into separate publicly-traded entities, asset sales,
joint ventures, and alternative stock exchange listings. (r.reuters.com/qah49v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)