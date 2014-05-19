May 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* As work proceeded over the weekend to repair the costly,
crumbling Champlain Bridge in Montreal, a vital commercial and
commuter link, the politically radioactive issue of tolls to pay
the replacement bill is expected to figure prominently in
Quebec, leading into the next federal election in 2015. (r.reuters.com/jep49v)
* Britain's Prince Charles arrived in Nova Scotia with his
wife, Camilla, for the beginning of a four-day tour on Sunday,
and was promptly sworn into the Queen's Privy Council of Canada
by the governor-general in a private ceremony at Government
House in Halifax. (r.reuters.com/vep49v)
Reports in the business section:
* On Tuesday, Air Canada will launch a new
marketing campaign and a major repositioning of the company's
brand image. The goal: to increase the carrier's presence on the
world stage, and accelerate its strategy of becoming a global
player in air travel. (r.reuters.com/xep49v)
NATIONAL POST
* An internal Royal Canadian Mounted Police study found 322
incidents of corruption within the national police force over an
11-year period, including a dozen examples involving organized
crime. (r.reuters.com/dup49v)
* The mountains of British Columbia cradle glaciers have
scored the landscape over millennia, shaping the rugged West
Coast. But they are in rapid retreat, and an American
state-of-the-union report on climate change has singled out the
rapid melt in British Columbia and Alaska as a major climate
change issue. (r.reuters.com/fup49v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Early-stage financing is crucial for fostering innovative
ventures and finding the next billion-dollar company. However,
in Canada, nearly three-quarters of entrepreneurs say they
struggle to find financing, a recent survey found. (r.reuters.com/pup49v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)