May 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Canadian federal government will spend as much as C$2
million to review the "relevance and performance" of the key
pillar of its greenhouse gas reduction strategy - one critics
say is piecemeal and has failed to put Canada on track to meet
its emissions reduction targets. (r.reuters.com/fed59v)
* Schools across British Columbia will begin closing next
week, as the dispute between the province and its 41,000
teachers escalates, leaving parents scrambling to make
arrangements for child care and raising questions about whether
the province and teachers can bridge the wide gulf between them.
(r.reuters.com/ged59v)
Reports in the business section:
* Enbridge Inc's billion-dollar plans for a
pipeline to transport a diluting agent needed for oil sands
project expansions moved one step closer to completion with
confirmation that Keyera Corp will become a
non-operating owner in the conduit to Fort McMurray, Alberta. (r.reuters.com/ded59v)
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper told former Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty in 2007 that he planned to move him from
finance to industry, but backed off after Flaherty threatened
to quit cabinet, a new book reveals. (r.reuters.com/hed59v)
* Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris and Senator Raynell
Andreychuk will lead Canada's mission to observe the Ukrainian
presidential election at the end of the month. (r.reuters.com/ned59v)
FINANCIAL POST
* That Canada has been a magnet for immigrants, many of them
highly sought-after skilled workers, is well-documented, and
that continues to be an issue close to its economic core. But
the country is facing increasing competition from other major
economies - the United States, Germany and the UK, for sure - as
well as from fiscally challenged countries such as Spain,
according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development. (r.reuters.com/red59v)
* Canada is demanding the Commission for Environmental
Co-operation drop its investigation into whether laws are being
properly enforced when it comes to oilsands pollution. (r.reuters.com/ved59v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)