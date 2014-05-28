May 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A candidate in the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race is promising to change land-use rules that have angered some rural voters. Jim Prentice told the Medicine Hat News that he would rewrite the Land Stewardship Act if he becomes premier and would be more careful about private property rights. (r.reuters.com/dep69v)

* Skin cancer, one of the most preventable forms of the disease, is also one of the fastest-rising in Canada, according to a new report from the Canadian Cancer Society that notes the death rate for all cancers combined continues to fall for most age groups. (r.reuters.com/cep69v)

Reports in the business section:

* Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest mortgage lender, is offering real estate agents C$1,000 for referring five first-time home buyers, as competition among banks for first-time buyers has heated up. (r.reuters.com/fep69v)

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto Liberal Member of Parliament John McKay was secretly recorded criticizing party leader Justin Trudeau over his edict that prospective MPs must follow the party's pro-choice position on abortion. (r.reuters.com/qep69v)

* Councillor Doug Ford indicated on Tuesday that his brother, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, intends to stay in the mayoral race when he returns from addiction treatment. (r.reuters.com/zep69v)

FINANCIAL POST

* It is becoming increasingly difficult for families to own a home in Canada and affordability is expected to get worse going forward, according to the Royal Bank of Canada. (r.reuters.com/kup69v)

* Canada's biggest financial institutions have agreed to voluntarily reduce service costs for those that need to save the most following discussions with a federal government eager to push its "consumers-first agenda". (r.reuters.com/pup69v)