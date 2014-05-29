May 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A promising Canadian stroke drug has received a rare
waiver of consent that allows Toronto paramedics to use the drug
on patients without their permission. (r.reuters.com/qaw69v)
* Canadians are "stupid" and post far too much information
online, a former head of the national electronic spying agency
says, leaving the country with "long ways to go" in protecting
personal information in an Internet era. (r.reuters.com/waw69v)
Reports in the business section:
* Bank of Nova Scotia has settled on a plan to
unload the majority of its stake in asset manager CI Financial
, opting to sell shares directly to public investors by
way of a bought deal. The bank is selling 72 million shares at
C$31.60 each, amounting to a total deal size of about C$2.3
billion, making it one of the largest public offerings in
Canada. (r.reuters.com/rew69v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian government is in the process of hammering out
a comprehensive new agreement on internal trade with the
provinces, aimed at lowering barriers estimated to cost the
country C$50 billion a year. (r.reuters.com/tew69v)
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is not ruling out teaming
up with the New Democratic Party to form a government if the
Progressive Conservatives win the most seats in the provincial
election, but fall short of a majority. (r.reuters.com/cuw69v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Shares in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, Canada's
largest initial public offering in more than a decade, start
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. It will be a
C$1.46 billion debut closely watched by the company, a spinoff
from Encana Corp, investors who bought the 52 million
shares being offered, and by lead underwriters. (r.reuters.com/nuw69v)
* Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's largest
rail carrier, said on Wednesday that it was exceeding
grain-shipment levels mandated earlier this year by the Canadian
government despite a record crop that has squeezed available
transportation and infrastructure. (r.reuters.com/quw69v)
