THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Police in New Brunswick confirmed early on Friday that shooting suspect Justin Bourque had been arrested. Bourque, 24, wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of three Royal Canada Mounted Police officers, was taken into custody shortly after midnight. (r.reuters.com/hyr89v)

* In a historic vote in the National Assembly, Quebec has become the first province in Canada to legalize doctor-assisted death as part of comprehensive end-of-life legislation. (r.reuters.com/xur89v)

Reports in the business section:

* Environmentalists have launched a campaign against Oakville, Ontario-based Tim Hortons Inc, which says the company's deep-fried treats are also bad for orangutans, tigers and the rain forests. Environmentalists want the company to stop making its doughnuts with cooking oil bought from suppliers in Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea that destroy the habitats of endangered animals, to plant palm trees. (r.reuters.com/kyr89v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Ontario Provincial Police's anti-rackets investigation into an alleged cover-up in Dalton McGuinty's office intensified on Thursday, with detectives serving a court order at Queen's Park for key records, and confirming they have interviewed the former premier about the gas plants scandal. (r.reuters.com/nyr89v)

* Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak suggested on Thursday that the Liberals may have made a deal with the Ontario Provincial Police Association in exchange for support during the election. Union president Jim Christie has said that advertisements his association took out against the Progressive Conservative party were not an endorsement of the Liberals or of the New Democratic Party - they just don't want Hudak as premier. (r.reuters.com/syr89v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Lévis, Quebec-based Exceldor is taking over Streetsville, Ontario's P&H Foods, as parent company Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd concentrates on its core businesses including grain merchandising and milling. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (r.reuters.com/wyr89v)

* Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil sands company, is recycling tailings water from surface mining at its oil sands plant to feed its nearby in-situ operations in northern Alberta. The question is whether the rest of the industry will follow suit. (r.reuters.com/zyr89v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)