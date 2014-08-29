Aug 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* While federal public health authorities have assured
Canadians that there is very little risk of an Ebola outbreak,
hospitals across the country are training staff and reinforcing
protocols should an infected patient walk through their doors.
(bit.ly/1C80ffj)
* The apparent presence of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine
amounts to an "active invasion," Canadian Foreign Affairs
Minister John Baird said, calling Russia's advance an
"absolutely reckless" and "shamelessly dishonest" provocation
leading up to a National Atlantic Treaty Organization summit
next week. (bit.ly/1qmzCgv)
Reports in the business section:
* First, Germany expressed reservations about parts of the
Canada-Europe free trade deal. Now, European Union lawmakers are
threatening to block the agreement outright. The Greens and
other left-wing parties are objecting to any trade deal that
contains Investor State Dispute Settlement provisions. It allows
companies to sue governments when they believe their trade
rights have been violated. But critics say the system gives
multinationals too much power - a concern that would magnify if
the Canadian agreement becomes a model for the European
Union-United States free trade agreement, which is also being
negotiated. (bit.ly/1pPhNIj)
NATIONAL POST
* As many as 1,000 Canadian troops at a time are expected to
soon be constantly rotating through Europe. It will be the first
time that Canada has so many troops across the pond since it
closed two bases in Germany's Black Forest when the Cold War
ended. With virtually no domestic political discussion about
what Canadian Forces might end up having to do in eastern
Europe, the Stephen Harper government as well as allies such as
Britain have provided NATO with a template for how future
deployments will try to assist NATO's easternmost allies. (bit.ly/XXOJE4)
* Canada's premiers have agreed at their annual meeting that
they need more money from Ottawa to pay for healthcare and
infrastructure - a familiar refrain at these gatherings - but
there was no consensus on Thursday on how much cash they want to
deal with crumbling roads and an aging population. (bit.ly/1lzxdk3)
FINANCIAL POST
* Repsol SA has dropped a plan to buy all of
Talisman Energy Inc, and is instead weighing the
purchase of some of the Canadian company's shale assets, people
with knowledge of the matter said. (bit.ly/1poNQiU)
* Air Canada has a vision of turning Toronto's
Pearson International Airport into a global aviation hub to
rival Chicago's O'Hare - but the airline's Chief Executive Calin
Rovinescu says that it could all be undone by the Ontario
Liberal government's determination to dramatically increase jet
fuel taxes and drive away air traffic. (bit.ly/1qN9RDt)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)