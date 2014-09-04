Sept 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Manulife Financial Corp is acquiring the
Canadian operations of Britain's Standard Life Plc in a
C$4-billion deal that builds both insurers' wealth businesses
and boosts Manulife's presence in Quebec. (bit.ly/1vQZpCg)
** Premier Christy Clark wants British Columbia teachers to
suspend their strike and return to the bargaining table - though
her attempt to bridge the divide was quickly rebuffed, and a
comment about teachers' massage-benefit demands only drew the
union's ire. Clark said teachers need to come to the table with
a realistic proposal. (bit.ly/1oGz5SF)
** Stephen Holyday, the son of former Toronto deputy mayor
Doug Holyday, is putting his name on the ballot for the seat
once held by his father in Ward 3. Holyday, a manager with the
Ontario Ministry of Energy and a long-time Etobicoke resident,
registered on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1unpm9w)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian engineering firm WSP Global Inc is
buying New York City-based infrastructure specialist Parsons
Brinckerhoff in a potentially transformative $1.35 billion deal
as it pushes to bulk up amid continued industry consolidation.
(bit.ly/1qqnAE7)
** The Nova Scotia government will introduce a legislation
this fall to prohibit high-volume hydraulic fracturing for
onshore shale gas. The ban is not directed at offshore energy
developments. (bit.ly/1CsWOjz)
** Doctors at a major Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health
Sciences Centre, violated the law by unilaterally imposing a
do-not-resuscitate order on an elderly patient against his
family's wishes, an appeal board has ruled in an extraordinary
clash over end-of-life care. Douglas DeGuerre died from cardiac
arrest, as his daughter, Joy Wawryzyniak, frantically tried to
convince medical staff to save him, and health workers declined
to help the severely ill war veteran. (bit.ly/1qqmd8v)
** Antonio Accurso, the construction magnate at the center
of corruption and collusion allegations in Quebec, acknowledged
Wednesday two members of the Rizzuto crime family were among the
contacts he amassed over his decades in
business.(bit.ly/1CsTViW)
