THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The long-held dream of boosting exports of Alberta crude
to Asia by the decade's end is fading, as multibillion-dollar
pipelines get bogged down by local opposition and regulatory
wrangling. Enbridge Inc signaled Thursday that its
contentious Northern Gateway pipeline to the west coast is
unlikely to start up by 2018 as planned. (bit.ly/1ty0bDo)
** Regulators in the United States have officially granted
permission for the first human clinical trial of Canada's
experimental Ebola vaccine. NewLink Genetics Corp, the
Iowa-based drug company the public health agency of Canada
licensed to produce the vaccine, announced Thursday that it has
received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to
start Phase 1 safety trials. (bit.ly/1wbmqwZ)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian liquefied natural gas may soon be lighting up
Hawaii, if plans to ship the super-chilled gas to the Pacific
island state come to fruition. As 16 LNG consortiums consider
investments on the West Coast, Kelowna, British Columbia-based
FortisBC Energy Inc is expected to beat the traffic and start
supplying LNG to Hawaiian Electric Company under a
15-year agreement starting mid-2017, subject to regulatory
approvals. (bit.ly/1rcydH4)
** Canadian exports to the European Union have climbed a
whopping 40 percent in the past year, more than double the
increase in the value of shipments to the United States during
the same period - although far behind our largest trading
partner in total money terms. As impressive as the latest export
numbers are, they do mask recent troubling developments in the
EU economy. (bit.ly/1qjG21t)
** Mayor Rob Ford's campaign team accidentally released the
mayor's wildly quixotic C$9 billion ($8.28 billion) transit plan
online Tuesday night, hours before the mayor was due to make a
rare policy announcement. The document was unavailable on the
mayor's campaign website Wednesday morning, just minutes before
the mayor was due to speak at his campaign headquarters.
(bit.ly/1uCPzA0)
** Rob Ford has been subpoenaed to testify in an upcoming
extortion trial linked to his use of crack cocaine. The mayor
confirmed Thursday that a homicide detective personally served
him with the subpoena at his home some time in the past several
weeks. Ford said he could not remember exactly when the summons
arrived, nor could he say when he was expected to appear in
court. (bit.ly/YgIds3)
(1 US dollar = 1.09 Canadian dollar)
Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore