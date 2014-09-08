Sept 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Lawyers for 182 former General Motors Co car dealers across Canada will face off with General Motors of Canada Ltd in a Toronto courtroom this week, as a trial begins in a C$750 million ($687 million) class action alleging the car maker unfairly pressured the dealers to give up their businesses as it sought a government bailout during the financial crisis. (bit.ly/1lQyG5N)

** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's office asked city staff to look into using one of their most coercive powers - the expropriation of privately owned land - to help a client of the mayor's family business add more parking spaces. Mayor Ford's relationship with Apollo Health and Beauty Care, a soap manufacturer that contracts the Ford family's printing company to make labels for its products, is the focus of an ongoing investigation by Toronto's integrity commissioner. (bit.ly/1uFSx6T)

** Canada is experiencing a serious shortage of an essential drug for the treatment of bladder cancer. The shortfall, which is due to manufacturing problems at plants operated by two different pharmaceutical companies, could have major consequences for patients. (bit.ly/1xx3dKF)

NATIONAL POST

** With use of drones for commercial uses illegal in the United States, startups are popping up in Canada that offer services from monitoring crops to selling real estate. (bit.ly/1CIgKzf)

** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is now downplaying his desire to have Quebec sign the Canadian Constitution. A day after suggesting he'd like the province to do so by 2017 for the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Couillard told reporters on Sunday that his top priority is the economy. (bit.ly/1lMDoRx)

** As potential jurors enter a Montreal courtroom on Monday for jury selection in the first-degree murder trial of Luka Magnotta, few will encounter a complete stranger in the defendant. Accused in the brutal murder of Chinese university student Lin Jun, Magnotta, 32, who changed his name from Eric Clinton Kirk Newman, is already infamous. (bit.ly/1qGSVS0) (1 US dollar = 1.09 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava)