THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Encana Corp has sold the rest of its stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, adding a hefty equity offering to an already hot deal market. Encana will raise C$2.6 billion ($2.37 billion) when the deal closes around Sept. 26, the natural gas company said on Monday. (bit.ly/1tGPxdo)

** The Canadian government will defend ordering special forces soldiers to Iraq on both moral and pragmatic grounds, arguing that Canadians are obliged to help stop a savage militant group whose self-proclaimed caliphate risks becoming a training ground for terrorists who could attack Canada and other Western countries. (bit.ly/1wardBR)

** A special prosecutor tasked with investigating a controversial campaign to woo ethnic voters to the British Columbia Liberal Party has approved Elections Act charges - though the allegations relate to a 2012 by-election and the full investigation of the ethnic outreach program won't be complete until next year. (bit.ly/1on52Aa)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is looking at a new formula to push some of its losses on to financial institutions, essentially forcing them to pay a deductible on mortgages insured with the Crown corporation before claims are paid, according to sources. (bit.ly/1s67MqN)

** A family of white South Africans - who sought refugee protection in Canada, claiming fear of rape and violence against whites by the black majority in their homeland - have won the Canadian Federal Court's support to continue their asylum claim. (bit.ly/1pKBKLp)

