THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** World oil prices sank to their lowest intraday level in
more than two years on Thursday after the West's energy security
watchdog cut its forecast for demand growth, threatening the
earnings momentum that had returned to the Canadian oil patch.
The International Energy Agency said in its September oil market
report that economic weakness in Europe and China prompted it to
temper its outlook for global oil demand in 2014 and 2015. (bit.ly/1nPUidE)
** It could be as long as a week before Toronto Mayor Rob
Ford has a diagnosis for the tumor in his abdomen and a course
of treatment is determined, news that continues to leave his
political future in question. Zane Cohen, a colorectal surgeon
and director of the Zane Cohen Centre for Digestive Diseases at
Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital, said Ford had a mass
in his lower abdomen and would continue to undergo tests Friday.
(bit.ly/1qMm9Pn)
** The roughly 70 special forces soldiers Canada is
deploying to Iraq have yet to start their mission, but these
elite troops would be able to teach Kurdish fighters everything
from marking targets for air strikes to operating high-tech
communications gear. Stephen Harper has committed Canadian
soldiers to Iraq for a 30-day assignment, although it is widely
believed Ottawa will ultimately extend what the government
insists is not a combat mission. (bit.ly/1uqPwt2)
NATIONAL POST
** If there are worries about falling oil prices, Canadian
companies aren't showing it. At a panel discussion about the oil
sands at an energy conference this week in Toronto, companies
seemed more concerned about pipeline shortages and acquiring
'social licenses' than the weakening price of a barrel of crude.
"Commodity price remains the largest risk overall, but we are
generally mostly bullish on the price of oil given the growth
and demand outside of North America," Ivor Ruste, chief
financial officer at Cenovus Energy Inc, said in an
interview. (bit.ly/1qMyYdY)
** The Canadian government proposes to slash public
servants' paid sick leave to five days a year and introduce an
unpaid seven-day waiting period before they qualify for new
short-term disability benefits. Treasury Board negotiators
presented the government's long-awaited bargaining position on a
new sick-leave regime late Wednesday at closed-door talks with
the giant Public Service Alliance of Canada. (bit.ly/1xQh5jb)
** At 4 a.m. Tuesday, a ring of police officers roused
Antonio Coluccio from slumber inside a house in Siderno, a
village on Italy's picturesque coast that has stubbornly
remained a stronghold for the Mafia, arresting him - again - and
putting another dent in his hope of returning to his home and
family in Canada. Coluccio, 44, lived in Richmond Hill, north of
Toronto, until he was pressured to leave in 2010 by Canada's
immigration authorities who said he was involved in organized
crime, accusations he denied. (bit.ly/1syxrIR)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)