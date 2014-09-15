Sept 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The newly formed British Columbia LNG Developers
Alliance, representing four of the largest proponents of
liquefied natural gas exports from the West Coast is lobbying
Ottawa for tax relief, arguing that it is in the national
interest to launch LNG sales to Asia and reduce Canada's
dependence on energy exports to the United States. The
alliance's four members are Kitimat LNG, the Pacific NorthWest
LNG project led by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas, Shell Canada
Energy-led LNG Canada and BG Group's Prince Rupert LNG.
(bit.ly/XmAacc)
** Royal Canadian Mounted Police analysts have warned
government and industry that environmental extremists pose a
"clear and present criminal threat" to Canada's energy sector,
and are more likely to strike at critical infrastructure than
religiously inspired terrorists. (bit.ly/1wvfa1S)
** Talks between the union representing British Columbia
teachers and their employer continued through the weekend, as
the two sides and a mediator work to end the bitter strike that
has kept 500,000 public school students out of the classroom.
Negotiators spent the weekend at a hotel near the Vancouver
airport, but would not say what progress had been made.
(bit.ly/X5qUZJ)
NATIONAL POST
** Days after being diagnosed with an abdominal tumour,
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford withdrew his candidacy for a second term
Friday, opening the door in the process for his brother Doug to
take his place. (bit.ly/1qOA1ds)
** More than 400 academics are demanding the Canada Revenue
Agency halt its audit of a think-tank, saying the conservative
government is trying to intimidate, muzzle and silence its
critics. In an open letter, the group defends the Canadian
Centre for Policy Alternatives, a left-leaning think-tank that
was targeted for a political-activity audit partly because it
was deemed by the agency to be biased and one-sided.
(bit.ly/1nVPiEp)
** While Keurig Green Mountain Inc is trying to
knock competitors out of its massive single-serve coffee ring,
an Ottawa startup, Single Cup Coffee is using new technology to
secure a spot and, so far, it's paying off. Single Cup Coffee,
which offers nearly 100 new flavours made in so-called XBold
cups re-engineered to give every hot beverage a bolder taste, is
already brewing C$12 million in sales after one year of
operations. (bit.ly/1y5MrTa)
