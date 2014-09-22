Sept 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** One of Parliament's most high-profile bills appears set
to become law without major changes - as one senator says the
committee considering Bill C-36, aimed at reining in the sex
trade, is "highly unlikely" to call for changes.
(bit.ly/1sUt33j)
** After hanging up the letters of the alphabet and making
sure they have enough desks in their classrooms, British
Columbia's public school teachers say they face the difficult
task of returning to work after an emotionally bruising five
weeks on the picket line. The experience was disheartening for
many teachers, and some say they were exposed to heated rhetoric
and public scorn daily. (bit.ly/Z8txf2)
** Prices of some Canadian homes are certainly too high, but
there is no immediate catastrophe looming for the country's
housing market, the head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
suggested in a speech on Friday. (bit.ly/1obTtvX)
NATIONAL POST
** The spokesman for the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham
called for attacks on Canadians on Sunday in an apparent attempt
to deter members of the military alliance that has formed to
challenge the terrorist group. (bit.ly/1v7f2lq)
** Candidates for the leadership of Ontario's Progressive
Conservative party have until the end of February to sign up new
members before voting is held next May. The party has decided
all members will be eligible to cast preferential ballots on May
3 or May 7 and the official results will be unveiled on May 9.
(bit.ly/1ucQZEM)
** Canada's finance minister is urging European countries to
consider taking quick action to repair their flagging economies
by following stimulus programs similar to the one that pulled
this country out of recession. (bit.ly/1wF63sW)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)