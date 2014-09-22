Sept 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** One of Parliament's most high-profile bills appears set to become law without major changes - as one senator says the committee considering Bill C-36, aimed at reining in the sex trade, is "highly unlikely" to call for changes. (bit.ly/1sUt33j)

** After hanging up the letters of the alphabet and making sure they have enough desks in their classrooms, British Columbia's public school teachers say they face the difficult task of returning to work after an emotionally bruising five weeks on the picket line. The experience was disheartening for many teachers, and some say they were exposed to heated rhetoric and public scorn daily. (bit.ly/Z8txf2)

** Prices of some Canadian homes are certainly too high, but there is no immediate catastrophe looming for the country's housing market, the head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp suggested in a speech on Friday. (bit.ly/1obTtvX)

NATIONAL POST

** The spokesman for the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham called for attacks on Canadians on Sunday in an apparent attempt to deter members of the military alliance that has formed to challenge the terrorist group. (bit.ly/1v7f2lq)

** Candidates for the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative party have until the end of February to sign up new members before voting is held next May. The party has decided all members will be eligible to cast preferential ballots on May 3 or May 7 and the official results will be unveiled on May 9. (bit.ly/1ucQZEM)

** Canada's finance minister is urging European countries to consider taking quick action to repair their flagging economies by following stimulus programs similar to the one that pulled this country out of recession. (bit.ly/1wF63sW) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)