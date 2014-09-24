Sept 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The unique marriage of Maple Leaf Foods Inc and activist shareholder Greg Boland ended earlier this month when Bay Street fund West Face Capital Inc sold its four-year-old stake in the company. (bit.ly/Y0FeTA)

** Canada's environment minister says the government is committed to reaching a new global climate deal in Paris next year, as leaders from two of the world's biggest carbon emitters, the United States and China, pledged to take tougher action to combat global warming. (bit.ly/1sXhFUn)

** Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he will "continue to not engage" with Sun Media - one of the country's largest newspaper and media organizations - after one of its columnists and TV hosts made critical and personal remarks about Trudeau's parents. (bit.ly/1xdoLeg)

NATIONAL POST

** The day after Netflix Inc defied an order from Canada's broadcast regulator to hand over its subscriber data, the U.S. video-streaming service insisting it was not bound by Canadian regulations, legal observers said the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has little recourse to force the matter besides taking the company to court. (bit.ly/1ohvPOH)

** If the question going into the mayoralty debate on Tuesday evening was what kind of Doug Ford would show up, the answer was this: one that was fired up. Sticking to tried and tested slogans about gravy trains, subways and a tax and spend yesteryear, Councillor Ford proved he can spar with the best of them at his first performance since joining the race, in front of a decidedly friendly crowd at York Memorial Collegiate. (bit.ly/1tYG3t7)

** After undergoing chemotherapy to combat a rare form of cancer, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is home with his family after being discharged from a Toronto hospital on Tuesday afternoon. (bit.ly/1msaK8L) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)