THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Just hours before Canada and the European Union release
the long-awaited final text of a free trade pact, German
officials visiting Ottawa delivered a blunt and unwelcome
message: The deal must be changed. Senior German official Uwe
Beckmeyer said sections of the deal allowing private companies
to sue governments must be changed before Germany will support
the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (bit.ly/YhdlHo)
** Ontario will slash the number of government agencies and
end duplication in the public sector as it struggles to
eliminate deficit in three years. These plans were laid out
Thursday in Premier Kathleen Wynne's mandate letter to Deputy
Premier Deb Matthews, who is directing the government's
budget-cutting efforts. (bit.ly/1riT6Wl)
** Norway's Statoil ASA has shelved a
multibillion-dollar oil sands project, blaming rising
construction costs and repeated delays in new export pipelines
that would boost the value of Canadian heavy crude oil. Statoil
said it halted plans for the steam-driven northern Alberta
development, called Corner, for at least three years. About 70
jobs will be cut. (bit.ly/1qBrBky)
NATIONAL POST
** Any expansion of Canada's role in the war against the
Islamic State in Iraq and Al-Sham that would involve direct
combat such as air strikes would be brought to Parliament for a
vote, Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird said Thursday. (bit.ly/1ro3zgW)
** International free trade and capitalism offer a path to
world peace, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Thursday in his
first address to the United Nation's General Assembly since
2010. (bit.ly/1Bfh9Fz)
** Porter Airlines' chief executive said the decision to
sell the passenger terminal at Toronto's city center airport was
an alternative to going public as the company continued to hunt
for new sources of capital more than four years after shelving
plans for an initial public offering. (bit.ly/1uteTvO)
