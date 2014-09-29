Sept 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL ** Canadian opposition MPs are expressing concerns about the government's handling of Canada's deepening role in the war against Islamic State militants as Prime Minister Stephen Harper appears ready to seek parliamentary approval to once again send the country into a Middle East conflict. (bit.ly/1taQ2r9)

** Promising a "fresh start" for Ontario's Progressive Conservatives party after four election losses, Barrie MP Patrick Brown is making his leadership bid official. Brown has been steadily building his bid in recent months, with a formal launch in his riding on Sunday. (bit.ly/1plDHz3)

** Canada's big tobacco companies are accusing the plaintiffs in a Quebec lawsuit of attempting to use the courts to do what Parliament doesn't dare: ban the sale of cigarettes. (bit.ly/1mFTxIV)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian taxpayers will likely be on the hook for millions of dollars to keep the country's aged CF18 fighter jets flying into the next decade because of delays in finding a replacement aircraft, secret documents show. (bit.ly/1vpaG9q)

** A week after the Scottish referendum, German President Joachim Gauck has created a minor stir in Quebec by remarking that he is happy Quebec never separated from Canada. Gauck underlined the importance of Quebec in a united Canada in a speech on Saturday in Quebec City. (bit.ly/1vpbviD)

** Canadian warehouse retailer XS Cargo Co began its final liquidation sale over the weekend and will close its 50 stores in eight provinces across Canada after making a failed bid to restructure this summer. (bit.ly/1nxYWTh) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)