Oct 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Ottawa is preparing to give federal agents new tools to fight terrorism, including greater powers to track suspects, more abilities to share intelligence, and conferring greater anonymity to government informants. (bit.ly/11dnmao)

** Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion, who is retiring after serving nearly four decades as mayor, expressed her support for the Mississauga councillor and former Liberal MP Bonnie Crombie for the city's top political job. (bit.ly/1CclVV1)

** Calgary experienced power outage resulting from an underground fire Saturday night that set off an explosion, which knocked out electricity for the roughly 2,100 businesses and 5,000 people who live in the inner city's west end. (bit.ly/1rpZMw9)

** Toronto-based startup FuelWear tripled its crowdfunding goal on Oct. 10 with more than C$60,000 ($53,552.30) to launch its self-heating base layer, but pushing its production capacity might now result in shipping delays. The coveted product is a long-sleeve bamboo shirt with sensors that automatically detect and adjust temperature to keep its wearer comfortably warm - a garment that might soon become a staple in many Canadians' winter wardrobe. (bit.ly/1szsxgj)

** Alberta's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it's investigating allegations of abuse at a hog facility in Red Deer. An animal rights group has released a video taken at the Western Hog Exchange facility that shows hogs being kicked and struck with what appears to be a club. (bit.ly/1qindYL) ($1 = C$1.1204) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)