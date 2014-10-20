Oct 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa continued to auction off stockpiled medical
supplies to the public, even after the World Health Organization
requested the protective gear amid an Ebola outbreak raging in
West Africa. (bit.ly/1wqV73A)
** Ontario is considering funding spots for graduate
students from abroad, bowing to pressure from universities that
say their global competitiveness is harmed because they have to
turn away qualified foreign applicants due to lack of money. (bit.ly/1t1QZGv)
** TransCanada Corp's C$11 billion Energy East
pipeline project has run into another stumbling block in Quebec
as public opposition mounts over a possible threat to the
endangered beluga whales in the St Lawrence River. The
Calgary-based pipeline company is still awaiting provincial
government permission to continue its exploratory and drilling
work on a planned export terminal at Cacoun. (bit.ly/1wqVGub)
NATIONAL POST
** Beginning next year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is
aiming for the first time to enroll just as many women as men in
its training academy in Regina. (bit.ly/1yQptic)
** Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said he would impose
greater discipline on himself to avoid making off-the-cuff
remarks that his opponents could use against him. In an
interview with the Ottawa Citizen, Trudeau acknowledged that his
own jokes had sometimes given political fodder to critics. (bit.ly/1ptdQph)
** Canada could generate up to C$32 billion more in exports
over the next 10 years if it creates a yuan trading hub to do
business in the world's fastest growing currency, the Canadian
Chamber of Commerce said in a new report. The chamber joined the
call of some of Canada's largest banks and financial
institutions to promote Canada as a center for renminbi (yuan)
trading. (bit.ly/1urKfhl)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)