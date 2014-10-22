Oct 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The British Columbia Liberal government introduced
legislation on Tuesday that slashed its proposed rate for a
liquefied natural gas income tax, and adds tax incentives for
LNG companies, meaning the province is now banking on a smaller
flow of revenue. (bit.ly/ZMZqJU)
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper is expected to announce a
four-year funding commitment for the Global Partnership for
Education, an organization whose work Nobel Peace Prize winner
Malala Yousafzai strongly supports. The exact amount is unknown
but advocates have been calling for at least C$120 million. (bit.ly/1DzDYa0)
** More than 68,000 British Columbia Hydro customers were
without electricity early on Wednesday because of a storm
lashing the province with heavy rain and strong winds. (bit.ly/1yjlGam)
NATIONAL POST
** With less than a week to go until the municipal election,
John Tory's campaign says it has raised C$2.19 million over the
last eight months. (bit.ly/129WMiM)
** Taseko Mines Ltd claims the federal government
acted unlawfully in pushing its British Columbia copper project
off the rails. Taseko will appear in a federal court in
Vancouver on Wednesday to argue that its two judicial review
applications to Ottawa should be combined into one civil lawsuit
seeking damages. (bit.ly/1rqaaEj)
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has become the
third Canadian bank to issue non-viable contingent capital in
the form of subordinated debentures. When the markets opened on
Tuesday, the bank announced that it planned to raise C$1 billion
of Basel III-compliant 10-year 3 percent debentures. (bit.ly/1w84tma)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)