Oct 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The attack on Parliament Hill's Centre Block and the National War Memorial has left one Canadian soldier and one male suspect dead. During an address to the nation, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the incident in Ottawa was a 'terrorist' act. Harper also indicated that it remains unclear whether the man shot dead on Parliament Hill Wednesday acted alone. (bit.ly/1woCrzw)

** The campaign to be the next mayor of Toronto was dominated by issues of safety and security on a day when a soldier was gunned down in Ottawa and gunfire was exchanged in the House of Commons, with Doug Ford declaring he would "round up" all the people on the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's watch list if he had his way. (bit.ly/1t6rJPn)

** Target Canada Co is betting on its top stores to become a model for the struggling discounter in its recovery efforts. Mark Schindele, president of the Canadian chain since May, is overseeing the launch of an array of practices from speeding up and sharpening store inventory stocking from trailer trucks to creating a service culture among staff to go the extra mile and convince shoppers to buy. (bit.ly/1tjJ8nj)

NATIONAL POST

** The clerk of British Columbia's legislature says some provincial politicians were warned this week about "heightened" security concerns in Ottawa in the days leading up to Wednesday's shootings on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. (bit.ly/1tjJElp)

** With only five days until election day, a new poll suggests John Tory has a commanding lead in the race to replace Rob Ford as Toronto mayor. (bit.ly/ZIT2D6)

** For the second time in four years, BHP Billiton Ltd , the world's largest mining company - which holds its annual meeting in London Thursday - has announced plans that don't include a Canadian share listing. (bit.ly/12hGiFz)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)