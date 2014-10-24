Oct 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Chinese authorities have subjected two detained Canadians, Kevin and Julia Garratt, who have now been held by China's State Security Bureau for 81 days, to intensive questioning while refusing their access to legal counsel, raising fears about what the couple might be pressured into admitting. (bit.ly/1nBUeU3)

** Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson, the nation's top police officer, says the job of keeping tabs on Canadian extremists was draining police budgets, violence had become almost impossible to foresee and police needed tools to react "decisively, quickly, preventatively." (bit.ly/ZPGVV2)

** Rogers Communications Inc Chief Executive Guy Laurence is striking a new aggressive tone, directly calling out his competitors as he strives to convince investors his strategy to turn around the fortunes of the wireless, cable and media company is on the right track. (bit.ly/1wvKuMU)

NATIONAL POST

** The Conservatives are understood to be considering new legislation that would make it an offence to condone terrorist acts online. Sources suggest the government is likely to bring in new hate speech legislation that would make it illegal to claim terrorist acts are justified online. (bit.ly/1rr8NWS)

** Conservative members of Parliament inside their caucus room were determined to go out fighting, if worst came to worst. As they heard the cannonade of shots outside the historic Reading Room, in Parliament's Hall of Honour, they barricaded the doors and armed themselves. The only weapons at hand were a rolled up Maple Leaf flag, replete with sharp points. (bit.ly/1rpKrNg)

** Despite a bear market for oil, two of Canada's largest producers, Husky Energy Inc and its oil sands peer Cenovus Energy Inc, said on Tuesday that their growth plans had not yet been derailed. (bit.ly/1znUVFQ) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)