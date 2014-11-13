Nov 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi
Jinping have raised the stakes in the battle over global climate
policy, and in doing so, are forcing the hand of Prime Minister
Stephen Harper. The U.S.-China accord raises significant
challenges heading into an election year for Harper, who has
linked Canada's actions on climate change with those of the
United States. (bit.ly/1zP269i)
** The recent drop in oil prices has forced Ottawa to chop
billions off its revenue projections, a development that when
combined with new tax cuts means the government is expecting
only modest surpluses in the coming years. (bit.ly/1EEJ99r)
** A key executive in charge of Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline is retiring, dealing a blow to the
company's efforts to build support for the project in British
Columbia. Janet Holder, who served as executive vice-president,
western access, is leaving Enbridge effective Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1BeEU6a)
NATIONAL POST
** On Thursday, the Toronto police board will meet to
consider Chief Bill Blair's initial budget request to reduce the
complement of officers by 43 and flatline spending, before
factoring in any increase negotiated through the collective
agreement. (bit.ly/1v7j6pG)
** New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says his office will
look into an email sent from the president of a Liberal riding
association that says it is the usual practice that government
road contracts are given to supporters of the government. (bit.ly/11kg5WK)
** As Canada slips from fall into frostbite season, there is
one clothing item shoppers won't see on the shelves at Target
Corp as it fights to grab a much bigger share of the
holiday shopping pie this year: wool coats. The retailer's
Canadian executives have been working overtime to try to improve
the mass merchant's disappointing performance before Christmas
hits, based on what they learned from last year's mistakes and
ongoing customer research. (bit.ly/1sGiaCB)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)