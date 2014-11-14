Nov 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Senior Canadian government officials say Canada will under no circumstances be purchasing F-35s on an expedited basis and that no decision has been made on which new warplane to buy. In the face of a U.S. military report that Ottawa has made a secret decision to buy U.S. F-35 stealth fighters, officials say the lack of firm details on cost and capabilities has not instilled confidence. (bit.ly/11nennk)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper welcomed a deal between China and the United States to cut greenhouse gas emissions but gave no indication he would commit to bigger reductions on behalf of Canada. (bit.ly/1xnoyph)

** The federal government plans to punish mining and energy companies that run afoul of its new corporate social responsibility policy by withdrawing support they receive from agencies such as Export Development Canada and embassies abroad. (bit.ly/1zTutU3)

** The Bank of Canada is raising the alarm over the risks of electronic money, which is growing in popularity but not yet highly regulated and provides "no user protection." (bit.ly/1wZuX8t)

** Toronto-Dominion Bank will be compensating thousands of clients to the tune of more than C$13.5 million ($11.9 million) for a series of instances in which they were charged excess fees on investments. On Thursday, TD settled the matter that affected at least 10,000 accounts of clients and former clients through a rare "no contest" settlement with regulators. (bit.ly/1GVtSDh)

** Gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who was shot dead on Parliament Hill Oct. 22 after killing a soldier, had toured the Centre Block as an ordinary member of the public in the days before his destructive rampage, the Ottawa Citizen has learned. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's working theory of his actions is that Zehaf-Bibeau planned to behead a Canadian politician once he made it onto the Hill after killing Corporal Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial. (bit.ly/1vbCaTN) (1 US dollar = 1.1355 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)