Nov 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** China's state-controlled energy firms are struggling to
turn a profit in Canada in part because of the federal
government's immigration laws, said Wang Xinping, China's consul
general based in Calgary. Xinping said his country's energy
companies want to bring in their own employees to reduce costs.
But Ottawa has been stingy in issuing work permits. (bit.ly/1A6ybJS)
** Liberal Party's David Bertschi has been told he won't be
allowed to seek the Liberal nomination in Ottawa-Orleans,
clearing the path for Andrew Leslie, a retired general and
adviser to Justin Trudeau on foreign policy. (bit.ly/1uDJGFq)
** Onex Corp, Canada's largest buyout firm, is
leading the bidding for Swiss juice-box maker SIG Combibloc
Group AG in what would be one of its biggest European
acquisitions, according to people familiar with the matter. Onex
may reach an agreement to buy SIG for more than $4 bln as early
as this week, the people said. (bit.ly/1uDKdXK)
NATIONAL POST
A baby born in Edmonton earlier this year touched off the
latest in a string of emotional end-of-life court battles, dying
after a judge said removing her from life support was the
"kindest" option available, a just-released written ruling
reveals. (bit.ly/1A6Enla)
** A packed late night Chinese restaurant in downtown
Toronto became a scene of carnage just before 4 a.m. Sunday,
when someone opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, injuring
two women and killing a man. (bit.ly/1A6HKbH)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)