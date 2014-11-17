Nov 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** China's state-controlled energy firms are struggling to turn a profit in Canada in part because of the federal government's immigration laws, said Wang Xinping, China's consul general based in Calgary. Xinping said his country's energy companies want to bring in their own employees to reduce costs. But Ottawa has been stingy in issuing work permits. (bit.ly/1A6ybJS)

** Liberal Party's David Bertschi has been told he won't be allowed to seek the Liberal nomination in Ottawa-Orleans, clearing the path for Andrew Leslie, a retired general and adviser to Justin Trudeau on foreign policy. (bit.ly/1uDJGFq)

** Onex Corp, Canada's largest buyout firm, is leading the bidding for Swiss juice-box maker SIG Combibloc Group AG in what would be one of its biggest European acquisitions, according to people familiar with the matter. Onex may reach an agreement to buy SIG for more than $4 bln as early as this week, the people said. (bit.ly/1uDKdXK)

A baby born in Edmonton earlier this year touched off the latest in a string of emotional end-of-life court battles, dying after a judge said removing her from life support was the "kindest" option available, a just-released written ruling reveals. (bit.ly/1A6Enla)

** A packed late night Chinese restaurant in downtown Toronto became a scene of carnage just before 4 a.m. Sunday, when someone opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, injuring two women and killing a man. (bit.ly/1A6HKbH) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)