** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he will consider the recommendations of a report laying out C$2.3 billion ($2.05 billion) in spending cuts, but it will be up to his government to make the final call. Lucienne Robillard, a long-time Liberal politician leading the review, says the province is living beyond its means and needs to find a way to deliver services at a lower cost. (bit.ly/1uvkTys)

** It was one of a clutch of spending programs rolled out in the Conservative government's austerity budget of 2013 - C$200 million to spark innovation in Ontario's hard-hit manufacturing sector. But 18 months later Ottawa has yet to approve a single project from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund, even as the government continues to credit its investments in manufacturing for creating jobs and growth in Ontario. (bit.ly/1tpB1kX)

** Canada's telecom regulator begins a hearing on Monday that is expected to shape the landscape of the country's Internet market and determine whether small players gain access to the latest generation of high-speed services. (bit.ly/1yKZiq4)

** The number of recalls and alerts for defective prescription drugs in Canada has soared over the last nine years, often highlighting problems that could put patients in significant danger, a new, British-led study reports. The annual volume of faulty medicines disclosed by Health Canada more than tripled to 143 last year from 42 in 2005, according to the research, just published in the journal BMJ Open. (bit.ly/1yL0xWc)

** Two more former NDP staffers who say they were unfairly dismissed have accused the party of trying to convince them not to file a complaint against the elected members who employed them. Bouchra Taibi, who was working for New Democrat MP Helene Leblanc, and Melanie Bellemare, who was working for MP Francois Choquette, both accuse the party of wrongful dismissal. Taibi filed a lawsuit in the summer while Bellemare is expected to do so by Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1telXHL)

** At least a dozen protesters including an 11-year-old girl were taken into custody on Sunday on a mountain near Vancouver as demonstrations continued against a controversial pipeline project. RCMP began enforcing a court injunction on Thursday ordering protesters to clear a pair of work sites on Burnaby Mountain, where Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP is conducting drilling and survey work related to the proposed expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline. (bit.ly/15cJdRo)

