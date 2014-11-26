Nov 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sex without "explicit consent" and a "continuing process" of harassing a National Democratic Party woman member of Parliament led to the suspension of two Liberal MPs earlier this month. The NDP MP, who spoke to the Globe and Mail on condition of anonymity, has called on the House of Commons Speaker Andrew Scheer to set up a confidential, third-party investigation. (bit.ly/1uFYsH4)

** Federal Health Minister Rona Ambrose said she was prepared to meet with a group seeking long-term compensation for victims of the drug thalidomide. (bit.ly/1rhTPsi)

** Toronto-based Mobilicity says it was in ongoing, early-stage discussions with "a number" of interested parties over a possible transaction that could end the restructuring limbo the wireless startup has been in for more than a year. (bit.ly/1uVIq0Q)

NATIONAL POST

** A political sting operation by the Conservatives to catch a prominent Liberal Party candidate with his foot in his mouth has instead wound up biting several Tory members of Parliament, including senior cabinet minister Jason Kenney. (bit.ly/1zXh4Ya)

** Toronto is appointing an outside expert to conduct a review of the troubled Toronto District School Board after a tense standoff between Education Director Donna Quan and several trustees over her refusal to release her employment contract. (bit.ly/1rrdwbt)

** Canada's Competition Bureau has weighed in on the battle between digital taxi services such as Uber and municipalities that have pushed to shut them down, saying "these innovative applications benefit consumers in the form of greater convenience and better service." (bit.ly/1HFAFBc) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)